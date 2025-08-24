Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of difficult decisions to make with the deadline to reach the final 53-man roster ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season approaching on Tuesday afternoon.
Teams across the league have until Tuesday, August 26, at 4:00 p.m. ET to reach the 53-man limit to carry into the regular season.
As is always the case, there will be some very hard decisions to make as we get down to the final spots.
To keep up to date with the chaos, we will have everything you need in one place until the roster is locked in.
A full look at the latest roster cuts and news ahead of Tuesday's deadline can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys roster cuts tracker & news
Offensive Line
- La'el Collins, offensive tackle (STORY)
List will be updated as more information becomes available.
2025 NFL roster cut deadlines
Teams around the league must trim their rosters from 90 to set their initial 53-man roster by 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26. That means every team around the league must part ways with 37 players.
Players who have less than four accrued seasons must pass through waivers after being released, while those with four or more immediately become free agents and can sign with any team. That is a loophole teams utilize to immediately pass veteran players to the practice squad.
After the initial reduction to 53 players, teams can then begin making waiver claims until the following day on Wednesday, August 27. Once the afternoon deadline passes for waiver claims, teams can begin forming their practice squads.
Practice squads are made up of 16 players; however, teams can receive an exemption and add a 17th player from the International Player Pathway Program. Dallas has utilized this exemption in the past, most recently last season with defensive lineman Denzel Daxon.