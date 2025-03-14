Former Cowboys star throws shade at DeMarcus Lawrence's jab at team
The Dallas Cowboys' soap opera continues. After superstar Micah Parsons and former Cowboy DeMarcus Lawrence traded shots on social media, other teammates are chiming in.
Lawrence took the first shot at Dallas by saying he wouldn't win a Super Bowl with the team.
That irked Parsons, who fired back by calling Lawrence a clown. Lawrence, who left for the Seattle Seahawks in NFL free agency, ripped Parsons for using social media and not winning which led to his departure.
Now, another former Cowboys star is sharing is thoughts, seemingly throwing shade at Lawrence for taking the issues to social media.
"I use the internet but not like that," he wrote on X.
The beef between Parsons and Lawrence has been going on for quite some time, according to reports, but now that the two have gone their separate ways, hopefully the team chemistry will improve.
It also helps to have new leadership in the building, which is apparently something the team has been lacking.
