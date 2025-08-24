3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
With the preseason officially wrapped up, the Dallas Cowboys will now turn their attention to the 53-man roster.
NFL teams have until Tuesday, August 26, at 4:00 p.m. EST to trim their rosters, and there will be plenty of surprises when teams make their moves. That will be the case for the Cowboys, who had several unexpected stars emerge during the preseason.
As we've seen in the past, being a star during the exhibition games doesn't guarantee anyone a spot. For that reason, these three names could be surprise cuts by Dallas.
Israel Mukuamu, DB
All Israel Mukuamu does when given an opportunity is make plays. He did that this preseason when he picked off a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason opener.
Entering his fifth season, Mukuamu has 42 tackles and three interceptions. In addition to his work as a safety, he's proven to be a capable slot defender as well, even being mentioned as a potential replacement for Jourdan Lewis.
Despite his performance, Mukuamu could be let go thanks to the emergence of players such as Zion Childress and Alijah Clark.
James Houston IV, DE
It's tough to see how James Houston IV isn't on the roster for the Cowboys this season. He was easily their top pass rusher throughout the preseason, showing more than players such as Payton Turner.
That said, releasing Turner would leave them with a dead cap hit of $2 million. In addition to the monetary reasons for keeping Turner ahead of Houston, Turner could offer versatility as an interior pass rusher on third-downs.
Houston deserves a spot, but these factors could lead to some frustrating news when cuts are announced.
Phil Mafah, RB
Rookie running back Phil Mafah has been the best and most consistent running back on the roster throughout the preseason. He finished with 59 yards and a touchdown with another 15 yards on two receptions.
He's clearly the superior choice over veteran Miles Sanders, who hasn't been able to stay healthy this offseason, but there's still no guarantee Mafah will make the roster. If he is indeed released in favor of Sanders, there will be some shocked fans. It's also unlikely he survives waivers and returns to the practice squad.
