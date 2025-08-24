Cowboys Country

Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys have tough decisions to make when finalizing the 53-man roster, particularly at the RB position, which means a fan-favorite is on the bubble.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah against the Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah against the Atlanta Falcons / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are on the brink of making cuts in order to finalize the 53-man roster ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Some players are safer than others, but there's growing concern surrounding the future of a rookie that's becoming a Cowboys fan favorite.

Dallas rookie running back Phil Mafah showed promise during the preseason after being a seventh-round pick out of Clemson in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, in a crowded backfield that features Javonte Williams, fellow veteran Miles Sanders, and fellow rookie Jaydon Blue, Mafah's spot is far from secure.

Mafah ended the three-game preseason slate with 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 15 yards, but will it be enough? Just ask some Cowboys fans what they think.

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah
Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

"Why would they cut Mafah and keep Sanders?" one user wrote on X.

"Mafah would get claimed. Can't cut him. Him and Jalen Brooks have to make the team," wrote another.

There's even a chance that Mafah could get scooped up by another team in the event Dallas does part ways with him, a possibility that Cowboys and NFL fans alike have taken notice of.

"(San Francisco) will surely poach Mafah," wrote one user on X.

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah leaps over Los Angeles Rams safety Nate Valcarcel for a first down
Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah leaps over Los Angeles Rams safety Nate Valcarcel for a first down / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"If Mafah is cut, he will not be unclaimed. Would love him on the Bears who do not have a between the tackles runner on the roster," wrote another.

Mafah is clearly on the minds of both NFL and Cowboys fans ahead of roster cuts, and these are only some of the reactions on social media. Expect some minor outrage if the Cowboys do end up parting ways.

Last season with the Clemson Tigers, Mafah had 216 rush attempts for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns. He and Blue went head-to-head in the College Football Playoff, but it was Blue that led the Texas Longhorns to a 38-24 win after posting 14 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Mafah finished that game with just two carries for nine yards and two catches for 15 yards.

The Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the NFL's regular season on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah
Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah against the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

