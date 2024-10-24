Dallas Cowboys trade speculation links team to former No. 2 pick
The Dallas Cowboys need help on the defensive line. They’ve been hit hard with injuries, seeing Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Marshawn Kneeland all miss time.
Jerry Jones has been slow to make moves this year but if he wanted to address this concern, he could have an excellent option in Chase Young.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has the New Orleans Saints as sellers heading into the trade deadline, with Young standing out as someone who could be on the block. If so, he says the Cowboys would be the best fit for Young due to their injuries on the defensive line. He also has ties to the team, having worked for defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina for two years.
MORE: Jerry Jones used to care about the Dallas Cowboys winning
"The Dallas Cowboys, who are dealing with the injuries of DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, should also be interested. Cowboys defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina coached Young with the Commanders in 2022 and 2023." — Knox, Bleacher Report
Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award after posting 7.5 sacks.
He has yet to consistently repeat the success he had as a rookie but is still more than capable of generating pressure and setting the edge against the run. He’s also on a one-year deal, meaning the commitment from Dallas wouldn’t be long.
It’s still hard to see Jones making the move, but it’s a fun option to think about — and it would make a huge difference for their struggling defensive line.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Dallas Cowboys' starting 5: Players with most NBA potential
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?
Mike McCarthy's record after bye weeks: Are the Cowboys doomed?
Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for failure against the 49ers?