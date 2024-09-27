Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs proves he is still among NFL's elite

Malik Nabers while matched up against Trevon Diggs tonight



• 5 targets 2 catches 🤯

• 16 yards allowed 🔒

• 0 TDs ❌

• 2 PBUs 🥷

• 19.2 passer rating allowed 😈



NFLs CB1 is back pic.twitter.com/vTahJzuGLO