Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs proves he is still among NFL's elite
Entering the 2024 NFL season, there were questions about how Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs would bounce back after missing the majority of last season with a torn ACL.
Diggs began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but after a week returned to the field.
Now, with the regular season underway, Diggs is on a mission to show is still among the NFL's elite defensive backs. He did just that during Thursday night's win over the New York Giants.
MORE: How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
While Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers balled out with 12 catches for 115 yards, it was not at Diggs' expense.
In fact, Diggs locked Nabers down when he was matched up against the rookie sensation.
Diggs allowed only two catches for 16 yards on five targets. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a 19.2 passer rating when targeting a Diggs-covered Nabers.
You love to see it.
With Diggs back at the top of his game, the anticipation for DaRon Bland's return from foot surgery is even higher.
Cowboys Nation has been waiting to see the healthy All-Pro defensive backs on the field together, and we are getting closer to that moment, so get your popcorn ready.
