DaRon Bland injury update from Mike McCarthy hints at good news
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been in shambles for the past two weeks. It's something that no one can hide from after back-to-back embarrassing losses at home.
While the Cowboys' run defense has been a big talking point after getting ran all over by Derrick Henry in Week 3, the secondary was exposed by the New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr in Week 2.
Dallas has been forced to start rookie Caelen Carson following an injury to All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland which forced him to undergo surgery at the end of the preseason.
Bland was placed on IR, but is eligible to return after four-to-six weeks.
While Carson has been solid during his time as a starter, fans are eager to see Bland suit up across the field from fellow All-Pro Trevon Diggs.
Luckily for the Cowboys and Cowboys Nation, Bland could be closer to his return than many would have imagined. Bland returned to the sideline for practice this week and went through his rehab work on the sideline.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy then revealed a further update following practice.
"We always felt like the Pittsburgh game is the point where we'd have more information," said McCarthy, per DallasCowboys.com. "With this mini-bye week, we're hoping things will rev up there."
Having an All-Pro defense would be welcomed for a defensive unit that has struggle, and the minute the Cowboys open his 21-day practice window there will be a spark for the team.
The fourth game Bland is required to miss on IR is just over 24 hours away, so by the end of the week, Cowboys Nation could get the positive news they have been waiting for.
