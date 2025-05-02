Cowboys' Tyler Booker praises Brian Schottenheimer ahead of rookie minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys have had an impressive offseason after a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, coming out of the gate more aggressive than usual in free agency and hitting several home runs in the NFL Draft.
On Friday, May 2, the Cowboys will get an early look at the draft class on the field with the start of rookie minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Rookies arrived at the team headquarters on Thursday to prepare for the start of camp and there is plenty of excitement about everyone meeting their new teammates and getting to work with the new coaching staff.
One player who is ready to work with head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the revamped staff is first-round pick Tyler Booker. Booker raved about Schottenheimer and the staff's approach after arriving to The Star and he's looking forward to showing what he brings to the table.
"They're a very passionate group, they're very intense, and that's what I like. I like being in environments where people care about football just as much as I do," Booker said, per DallasCowboys.com.
"I'm very excited to get on the field and work with them for real now."
Booker's presence brings another mauler to the Cowboys' offensive line, where he can immediately step into a starting role for a team that appears to have a new dedication to the running game. It's going to be fun for everyone to watch.
Dallas' rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 4.
