Cowboys' Tyler Booker praises Brian Schottenheimer ahead of rookie minicamp

Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Booker is eager to begin rookie minicamp and had nothing but praise and excitement about Brian Schottenheimer's staff.

Josh Sanchez

Tyler Booker embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft.
Tyler Booker embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have had an impressive offseason after a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, coming out of the gate more aggressive than usual in free agency and hitting several home runs in the NFL Draft.

On Friday, May 2, the Cowboys will get an early look at the draft class on the field with the start of rookie minicamp at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Rookies arrived at the team headquarters on Thursday to prepare for the start of camp and there is plenty of excitement about everyone meeting their new teammates and getting to work with the new coaching staff.

One player who is ready to work with head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the revamped staff is first-round pick Tyler Booker. Booker raved about Schottenheimer and the staff's approach after arriving to The Star and he's looking forward to showing what he brings to the table.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker is interviewed during the NFL Draft prospect clinic with Special Olympics.
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker is interviewed during the NFL Draft prospect clinic with Special Olympics. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"They're a very passionate group, they're very intense, and that's what I like. I like being in environments where people care about football just as much as I do," Booker said, per DallasCowboys.com.

"I'm very excited to get on the field and work with them for real now."

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker celebrates after the offense scored a touchdown during the A-Day scrimmage.
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker celebrates after the offense scored a touchdown during the A-Day scrimmage. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Booker's presence brings another mauler to the Cowboys' offensive line, where he can immediately step into a starting role for a team that appears to have a new dedication to the running game. It's going to be fun for everyone to watch.

Dallas' rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 4.

