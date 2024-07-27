One Dallas Cowboys player makes NFL writer's all-under-25 team
Super Bowl windows have a habit of slamming shut unexpectedly. At this level, all it takes is one bad draft class or a string of injuries to turn a contender into a pretender. For now, the Dallas Cowboys still appear to be one of the better teams in the NFL and it would be a surprise if they didn't make the playoffs for their fourth consecutive season.
While their roster is loaded with superstars and quality role players, it's also getting a bit long in the tooth. Foundational veterans like Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence are nearing the end of their respective careers, Dak Prescott will turn 31 years old in a couple of days.
If you need evidence that this team is no longer a spring chicken, look no further than the All-Under 25 Team that NFL.com writer Nick Shook came up with this week.
Only one Cowboys player made the cut: left guard Tyler Smith.
"Tyler took over LT duties as a rookie, playing well enough to keep the gig even after the veteran returned late in the campaign. However, Dallas moved Tyron Smith back to the blind side last year, sliding Tyler inside to maximize the starting talent up front. The youngster ended up being so good in his new role that he's staying at guard despite the elder Smith's departure this offseason. Tyler will likely take the torch as Dallas' best offensive lineman wheneverZack Martin walks away from the game, if not sooner."
For those wondering, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb are both 25 years old, so they didn't qualify for this team.
Smith is a solid choice to make it, having posted a very strong 79.7 grade in run blocking last season from PFF to go with a respectable enough 68.7 mark in pass protection. In the end, Smith only allowed two quarterback hits and one sack all year long. He should only get better the more experience he gains in the NFL.
That being said, when the best young player on your team is a left guard it's not a great sign for your long-term prospects.
