Cowboy Roundup: UDFA impact, Trevon Diggs tenure winding down?
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone is staying cool as we kick off the summer. We are less than a month away from training camp, so there is plenty to look forward to.
While we wait to see what the next few weeks bring, let's take a spin around and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
UDFA impact
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at what undrafted free agents could make a big impact for the team.
"I always love this question because usually, someone is going to be right. The Cowboys have had a lot of success in this area, so there will be a player or two, maybe three, that make this team and contribute. When I was watching the first OTA practice with the rookies, No. 55 Justin Barron stood out the most to me. He looked just as quick and fluid as Shemar James in the drills I saw. Nothing against James, but Barron looks like he belongs as well. Has great size and seems like the kind of player that will immediately contribute on special teams and could be a backup linebacker as well. It's a position of need for one, but Barron looks the part, too. That's one player I see making it as an UDFA player."
Trevon Diggs tenure winding down?
From Blogging the Boys:
"If Diggs' injuries keep him from returning to form in 2025, becoming a salary-cap casualty after that wouldn't be unexpected. Couple that with the fact that DaRon Bland is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and will be seeking a sizable extension himself, and the Cowboys could have quite the dilemma on their hands. The money saved by cutting Diggs could be used to help retain Bland."
Cowboys Quick Hits
