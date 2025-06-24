Wrongful death suit filed against troubled former Cowboys cornerback
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is once again back in the news, facing legal troubles.
According to reports from the Dallas Morning News, a wrongful death suit has been filed against Joseph for his involvement in a fatal crash that took the life of 27-year-old Cody Morris near the 2400 block of US Highway 75 in Richardson last month.
Joseph was not in the area of the crash when police arrived at the scene, but called and revealed his involvement in the incident to law enforcement shortly after. Joseph was then booked by Richardson police on June 7 on a felony charge of collision involving death, as well as a misdemeanor DWI charge.
Joseph's bond was set at $25,000 for the felony charge, and he was released after that bond was posted on Sunday.
This is not the first run-in with law enforcement by Joseph, either. In April of 2022, he was named a person of interest in a fatal shooting in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas. His attorney later stated that he was a passenger in the shooter's vehicle and was later cleared of any other involvement.
Joseph was originally selected with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
In his first two years with the Cowboys, he never reached his perceived potential, playing in 26 games with three starts with 40 total tackles and four passes defended.
He eventually lost out on a roster spot to Daron Bland in the 2023 preseason and was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Noah Igbinoghene. The Dolphins eventually released Joseph in November. He was then signed by the Seahawks two weeks later, before jumping around to the Chiefs, Colts, and Vikings over the next year.
In February of 2025, Joseph was signed by the DC Defenders of the UFL.
