Dallas Cowboys UDFA surprisingly emerges as potential impact player
Making an impact as an undrafted free agent is never easy, but there always seems to be a little more hope that these players can catch on with the Dallas Cowboys. While every team has its share of star players who began their career undrafted, Dallas has had some of the best ever.
Names such as Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris, and Everson Walls all carved out excellent careers. None are more prominent, however, Tony Romo, who is the franchise’s current leader in passing yards.
That’s why it’s always interesting to keep an eye on UDFAs during training camp. With that around the corner, writers for DallasCowboys.com were asked for their top UDFA to watch. Two of those writers went with the same player, linebacker Justin Barron out of Syracuse.
Nick Eatman was the first to pick Barron, saying he could make an impact as a special teams player this year.
“When I was watching the first OTA practice with the rookies, No. 55 Justin Barron stood out the most to me. He looked just as quick and fluid as Shemar James in the drills I saw. Nothing against James, but Barron looks like he belongs as well. Has great size and seems like the kind of player that will immediately contribute on special teams and could be a backup linebacker as well.” — Eatman
Kyle Youmans agreed, saying Barron could take advantage of a thin position.
”He looked the part during his rookie offseason, showing up in the rotation at linebacker throughout minicamp and OTAs. He joins a thin position group but has some veteran leadership around him with Kenneth Murray Jr. and a former UDFA Jack Sanborn. Don't be surprised to see Barron make multiple plays throughout the preseason to work his way into playing time.” — Youmans
At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Barron played defensive back at Syracuse and is moving to linebacker in Dallas. His coverage skills would be a welcome addition, especially on third downs.
In addition to Barron, defensive backs Alijah Clark and Zion Childress were also mentioned as potential impact players.
