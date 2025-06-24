Cowboys need electric returner to take massive leap in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys got the help they needed at wide receiver after making a trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens.
The pass game will be dominated by CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens; however, every team needs more than two threats in the pass game.
This is why the Cowboys should expect KaVontae Turpin to take that leap in 2025. But will Turpin only be at wide receiver?
The staff over at the official Cowboys website was recently asked if Turpin will take on a new role in the 2025 season.
Here's what Nick Eatman had to say:
"I hope so. I think he's one of the most dangerous players in all of the NFL, when he's in space. That's the problem sometimes – getting him the ball with enough room to do something. But it's been told that Brian Schottenheimer was one of the reasons Turpin got the ball more later in the season last year, even running the ball in between the tackles. I think Schotty knows the value in Turpin and will make sure he's going to get plenty of opportunities."
Turpin is the kind of player that can turn a game on its head with one spectecular play. Getting him more involved with the offense will be a no-brainer. However, can Turpin take on a larger role?
