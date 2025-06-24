Cowboys Country

Cowboys need electric returner to take massive leap in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys must see a massive leap in electric kick returner if the team expects to be a threat in the 2025 season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys got the help they needed at wide receiver after making a trade for former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens.

The pass game will be dominated by CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens; however, every team needs more than two threats in the pass game.

RELATED: Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer predicted to have impressive first season in Dallas

This is why the Cowboys should expect KaVontae Turpin to take that leap in 2025. But will Turpin only be at wide receiver?

The staff over at the official Cowboys website was recently asked if Turpin will take on a new role in the 2025 season.

KaVontae Turpi
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean tackle after a play during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Here's what Nick Eatman had to say:

"I hope so. I think he's one of the most dangerous players in all of the NFL, when he's in space. That's the problem sometimes – getting him the ball with enough room to do something. But it's been told that Brian Schottenheimer was one of the reasons Turpin got the ball more later in the season last year, even running the ball in between the tackles. I think Schotty knows the value in Turpin and will make sure he's going to get plenty of opportunities."

Turpin is the kind of player that can turn a game on its head with one spectecular play. Getting him more involved with the offense will be a no-brainer. However, can Turpin take on a larger role?

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender

Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle

Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News