Cowboys 2025 season summed up perfectly with just one word

The Dallas Cowboys have one goal in mind this season, which was summed up with just one word.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
It’s been an interesting offseason for the Dallas Cowboys, who moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy and replaced him with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The first-time head coach is working to build the right culture in Dallas, and has a strong roster to work with. The primary concern will be whether key figures such as Dak Prescott can stay healthy.

If so, Dallas is expected to return to their winning ways. That’s why the single word used to describe their 2025 campaign by FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur is perfect. While choosing one word for all 32 teams, Arthur went with “rebound” for the Cowboys.

”With quarterback Dak Prescott back healthy, the Cowboys will look to return to the playoffs in 2025. They traded for receiver George Pickens and a pair of former first-round defenders (linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., cornerback Kaiir Elam) to give their team a boost under new coach Brian Schottenheimer.  ”

Dallas is coming off a 7-10 campaign, which was a major disappointment. They had won 12 games in each of the previous three seasons, but failed to advance in the playoffs.

Schottenheimer hopes to get them past the second round for the first time in 30 years, but first, he needs to rebound from their frustrating 2024 season.

Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

