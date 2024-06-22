Cowboys making UFL 'Second Chance U' with familiar connection
The Dallas Cowboys have made a habit of dipping their toes into the spring football player pool, most recently the United Football League (UFL).
In the past week, the team has signed All-UFL linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., who played for the St. Louis BattleHawks, and former first-round pick Gareon Conley, who suited up for the DC Defenders.
Over the past two seasons, they also added USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey, who have earned Pro Bowl honors.
No one better understands what spring football league players go through, whether it be the XFL, USFL, or the now-merged UFL, than former Cowboys star Daryl "Moose" Johnston.
Johnston currently serves as the executive vice president of football operations for the UFL and calls the league the "league of opportunity."
"When we get guys, we don't go by old news," Johnston said, via DallasCowboys.com. "We've learned to revisit some cases. … Why guys might have been canceled. We do the research."
Speaking on the Cowboys' recent UFL signings, Johnston had rave reviews about Harvey.
"He kind of jumps out to you," Johnston said. "You think he's undersized until you see him play. He was great in our league. A lot of plays made by 51. Plays well in space."
Harvey led the UFL with 76 tackles this past season. He also led all linebackers in tackles for loss, passes defended, and forced fumbles.
"Moose" compared Harvey to Jessie Tuggs and Sam Mills, both undersized linebackers who succeeded in the NFL.
It will be interesting to see how Harvey and Conley perform during training camp as they look to make the most of their second chance in the NFL, but there will be opportunities for both to make the 53-man roster.
The Cowboys will report to Oxnard, California, for training camp on July 24.
