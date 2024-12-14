Dallas Cowboys underrated star is breaking out during contract year
When it comes to rushing the passer, Micah Parsons has led the way for the Dallas Cowboys. He's their star on the edge and opposing teams have to find ways to keep him from ruining their plans.
Outside of Parsons, DeMarvion Overshown was coming into his own before a disheartening knee injury. They've also seen Carl Lawson turn back the clock with 4.0 sacks and plenty of QB hits.
One player who doesn't get near enough credit, however, is defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. A third-round pick in 2021, Odighizuwa is fourth on the team with 3.0 sacks. Like Lawson, he too has gotten after the QB often with 18 QB hits according to Pro Football Reference.
Playing in a contract year, Odighizuwa has turned up the pressure over the past six weeks with 27 pressures on 199 pass rush atempts.
That winning percentage of 13.6 percent is the highest in the NFL right now among defensive tackles. It might also have a negative impact on the team in 2025 since Jerry Jones isn't likely to break open the checkbook for the former UCLA Bruin.
Dallas proved during this past offseason that they have no problem develpping players for other franchises to pay. They watched as Tyler Biadasz, Tony Pollard, and Dorance Armtstrong left in free agency after honing their skills in Dallas.
The same was true of Dalton Schultz the year prior.
Dallas has done well replacing Biadasz, Schultz, and Armstrong. With Pollard, they dropped the ball. Let's hope that's not the case if they lose the ascending Odighizuwa.
