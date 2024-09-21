Cowboys unexpectedly voted the most analytically improved franchise
When Mike McCarthy was hired as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, there was one loud criticism — he was an old-school coach who shied away from analytics.
Most franchises have bought into using some form of analytical approach to decision-making but McCarthy wasn't a fan during his tenure in Green Bay.
He claimed he had come around after being hired but still never seemed completely on board. He even referred to it as a "weapon for the media."
That's why it was surprising to see the Cowboys voted as the most analytically improved franchise in a recent ESPN survey.
Dallas was praised for their "overall growth" as a team. Having said that, it's still not McCarthy who is being praised. Instead, they've made several staffing hires focused on using statistical data to improve the team.
"The Cowboys have made substantial staffing changes since last summer, when they hired John Park as their director of strategic football operations from the Colts. They've since added four more full-time employees to their analytics group in addition to Kathy Evans -- a former VP at Monumental Sports (Washington Wizards and Mystics) and a big name in sports analytics -- and a pair of strategic football fellows." — Walder, ESPN
As impressive as all of this is, they might still need someone to help McCarthy figure out clock management. If not, the analytical crew might be asked to help Jerry Jones find a coach who will use their help.
