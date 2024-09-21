Will Dalvin Cook be activated for Dallas Cowboys in Week 3?
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Week 3 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens and fans are curious about what the team's running back rotation will look like.
Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn have been underwhelming through two weeks, and fans have been calling for a change.
Whether it be moving to a single lead back instead of running back-by-committee or elevating four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook from the practice squad, a change needs to be made.
Cook signed to the practice squad at the end of training camp to add depth to a very weak spot on the roster, but he has yet to be elevated to the 53-man roster.
Unfortunately for those hoping to see Cook suit up on Sunday, it isn't in the cards.
Cook is coming off of the worst season of his professional career, but he was struggling with injuries.
The former NFL leading rusher says that he is now healthy and ready to go when his number is finally called, so we will have to wait and see when that move comes.
If the Cowboys backfield puts up another lackluster performance in Week 3, which is likely as the Ravens have the best rushing defense in the NFL, Cook's time could come sooner rather than later.
