Dallas Cowboys to wear fan-favorite uniform combo vs Bengals on MNF
The Dallas Cowboys look to kick off December the same way they ended November: with a big win at home. Dallas enters the final month of the year on a two-game winning streak and will take the field in primetime.
Dallas returns to action on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they'll bring out some special uniforms for the big occassion.
After wearing their beloved throwback uniforms on Thanksgiving, the team will once again wear a fan-favorite combo.
For the second and final time this season, the Cowboys will be wearing their arctic white uniforms.
The all-white look was previously worn in Week 4 against the New York Giants.
While it was a primetime win for the Cowboys, the win over New York came with some losses. It was in that game that both starting defensive ends Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence went down with injuries.
Parsons has since returned, but Lawrence remains sidelined.
While Cowboys fans can hope that the uniform combo brings the same result in the win column, let's hope the Cowboys can avoid a devastating result on the injury report.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
