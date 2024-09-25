Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys uniform combo vs Giants on TNF is a fan-favorite

The Dallas Cowboys are breaking out a fan-favorite uniform combination for this week's Thursday Night Football showdown against the division rival New York Giants.

Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys make a quick turnaround for Week 4 after consecutive losses at home. Dallas heads to the Tri-State area for a showdown with the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

It's a primetime showdown that both teams need to win in order to avoid finishing the first month of the season with a 1-3 record.

Dallas will be dressed for the occasion.

While New York Fashion Week was a few weeks ago, the Cowboys will be pulling up to MetLife Stadium in style with a fan-favorite uniform combination.

The Cowboys will be wearing their All-White Arctic unis for the divisional clash.

The second and final time Dallas will wear the All-White Arctic uniforms is for Monday Night Football on December 9, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboy
Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) smiles on the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboy
Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Get your popcorn ready.

Published
