Cowboys urged to make Super Bowl contending move for WR in NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL offseason with several holes on the roster, and with 25 players set to become free agents, they risk losing even more.
One area of need is at wide receiver, where the Cowboys lack a true WR2 opposite CeeDee Lamb.
Whether the team addresses the need in free agency or the NFL Draft remains to be seen, but one suggestion is for Dallas to bolster the position with a highly sought after free agent.
FanSided's Chris Partee outlined three dream free-agent signings for the Cowboys to help contend for the Super Bowl in 2025. At the top of the list was one of the most coveted free agents on the market, Tee Higgins.
"If there's one free agent who could inject life into this Cowboys offense, it's Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins," Partee wrote. "He’s entering his prime and continues to prove why he’s among the NFL’s best wideouts."
There’s no doubt Higgins would elevate the Cowboys' offense; however, the four-year, $102 million contract he’s projected to receive, according to Spotrac, is all Cowboys fans need to know when it comes to signing Higgins.
It’s highly unlikely, but hey, the idea was about dream free agents, and a man can always dream.
However, what fans should really be dreaming of is an elite wide receiver prospect falling into the Cowboys' laps—one that will cost a fraction of Higgins' price and comes without the extensive injury history.
