5 NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys could sign to replace Zack Martin
Zach Martin let the Dallas Cowboys know that he plans to retire following a dominant 11-year career.
Replacing someone who is a nine-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer won't be easy but the Cowboys have to find someone who can take his spot. They have internal options with Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass.
Hoffman filled in for Martin this season when the veteran went to the IR and peformed well. They also like Bass as a potential starter. Even so, the Cowboys need to explore all their options which would include kicking the tires on these five free agents.
Mekhi Becton
When Dallas released Tyron Smith in 2024, Mekhi Becton's name was thrown around as a potential replacement. A first-round pick in 2020, he never lived up to expectations with the New York Jets but a change of scenery seemed to be needed.
Instead of going to Dallas, Becton signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, who moved him inside to guard. That was a major success for the player and franchise as Becton started 15 games and PFF ranked him 20th in the league at his new position.
Now a free agent, Dallas is being named a fit once again for the 363-pounder. We'll see if they show interest this time around.
Will Fries
An underrated option for Dallas this offseason is Will Fries, who was off to a fantastic start for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 before breaking his right tibia in Week 5. He should be ready to go by the time the new year kicks off and has said he wants to return to Indianapolis.
If the two sides don't come to a deal and Fries hits the open market, Dallas would be smart to see what it would take to bring him in.
Kevin Zeitler
A short-term option to replace Martin would be Kevin Zeitler, who has 198 appearances in 13 years. He spent 2024 with the Detroit Lions but is seen as a perfect fit for the Cowboys in 2025.
Zeitler has been a starter wherever he's played and while he's nearing the end of his career, he was still the third-best in the NFL last year according to Pro Football Focus. He might be the most expensive option but he would also be the most consistent and trustworthy.
Will Hernandez
One of the easiest names to connect to Dallas is Will Hernandez. A standout at UTEP, Hernandez was on the Cowboys' radar during the 2018 NFL Draft. He landed with the New York Giants, who selected him 34th overall.
He spent four seasons with the Giants but saw his career take off during a three-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals. Hernandez was playing his best football under offensive line coach Klayton Adams, who is currently the offensive coordinator in Dallas.
A knee injury sent him to the IR in 2024 after just five games, so the Cowboys will want to see that he's healthy. If so, he could be a great addition who not only replaces Martin but helps the rest of the O-line catch up to Adams' philosophies.
Evan Brown
Hernandez isn't the only Cardinals' offensive lineman to hit the open market this offseason. He's joined by Evan Brown, who isn't getting the same attention but was still highly effective under Adams.
A journeyman who has suited up for six teams in six years, Brown started 17 games for Arizona and excelled as a pass blocker. He was a top 30 guard according to PFF and has a friendly contract projection with Spotrac estimating his value to be roughly $4.7 million per season.
It wouldn't be a splashy signing but it sounds like one Stephen Jones would sign off on.
