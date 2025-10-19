Cowboys vs Commanders, NFL Week 7: Start time, live stream, TV channel
The Dallas Cowboys play their third divisional game of the season as they host the Washington Commanders in Week 7.
Dallas was originally the underdog in this one, but injuries have left Washington thin at wide receiver, leading to a shift in the odds. The Cowboys are now slight favorites and would gain some important ground with a win.
It still won't be easy, and not just because the Dallas defense is a mess. They're still going to have to contend with Jayden Daniels, who has emerged as one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. There's also Dan Quinn on the sidelines, and he's sure to have a solid defensive gameplan.
All that said, this will be a good one to watch and we have all the information below for you to catch the action.
Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.0 | O/U: 54.5
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Commanders Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
