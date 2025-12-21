Cowboys vs Chargers, NFL Week 16: Start time, live stream, TV channel

There are just three weeks left in the 2025 NFL season, and the Dallas Cowboys have nothing outside of pride to play for. With the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Dallas is officially out of the NFC playoff race.

They knew entering the week their chances were slim, so this news isn't exactly unexpected. It's also not going to change their approach, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott.

Dallas believes they can build something special, and that's why they want to tackle these final three games with urgency. That begins with a showdown with the 10-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. With the stage set, let's see how to catch the action.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 21

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 50.5

In a bit of a surprise, the Cowboys are slight favorites heading into this game. It would be impressive to see them slow down Justin Herbert this weekend, especially after they had no answers for J.J. McCarthy last Sunday.

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs Chargers Online

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott scores on an 18-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

