Dallas Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 18 kickoff time officially set
The Dallas Cowboys have been mathematically eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, while the Washington Commanders clinched a postseason berth thanks to the latest installment of Jayden Daniels' heroics.
In Week 18, the two NFC East rivals will face off in the regular season finale.
With less than one week until the January 5 kickoff, the NFL has officially announced when each game will be taking place.
MORE: Mike McCarthy wants to 'finish the race' not interested in talking losing record
For the Cowboys and Commanders, it will be an early afternoon kickoff with the game set for 1:00 p.m. ET.
Washington currently sits as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. If the Cowboys are able to pull off an upset, the Commanders would slide to No. 7.
We'll find out how it all plays out and whether the Cowboys will end the season on a high note or with another embarrassing outing in the new year.
