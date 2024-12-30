Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs. Commanders Week 18 kickoff time officially set

The NFL has announced its Week 18 kickoff times, with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders' season finale taking place early in the day.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons talks with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during an injury timeout.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons talks with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels during an injury timeout. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have been mathematically eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, while the Washington Commanders clinched a postseason berth thanks to the latest installment of Jayden Daniels' heroics.

In Week 18, the two NFC East rivals will face off in the regular season finale.

With less than one week until the January 5 kickoff, the NFL has officially announced when each game will be taking place.

For the Cowboys and Commanders, it will be an early afternoon kickoff with the game set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys, Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn talks with Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field during warmup. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Washington currently sits as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. If the Cowboys are able to pull off an upset, the Commanders would slide to No. 7.

We'll find out how it all plays out and whether the Cowboys will end the season on a high note or with another embarrassing outing in the new year.

