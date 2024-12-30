Mike McCarthy wants to 'finish the race' not interested in talking losing record
The Dallas Cowboys were dominated in every facet of the game in their 41-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
The loss guarantees that the Cowboys will finish with a losing record. The first time this has happened since head coach Mike McCarthy's first year with the team, where they finished 6-10 in 2020.
MORE: Cowboys, Eagles game ends with brawl, 3 players ejected as security guard runs away
After the game on Sunday, McCarthy was asked about the team having a losing record this season, and the head coach didn't want to hear any of it.
“I’m here to finish the race. That’s my mindset and that the team’s mindset,” said McCarthy. The Cowboys head coach is ready to look forward, but it's hard not to sit in the past and present of this season.
So McCarthy doesn't want to talk about the losing record right now? When will be a good time to talk about it? McCarthy isn't shying away from the season the Cowboys have had, but it sounds like a lot of sour grapes after the team put up an abysmal performance.
Winning is what matters in this league. Right now, the Cowboys aren't winning. That means someone is going to have to answer. Will it be McCarthy?
