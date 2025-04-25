Dallas Cowboys' website projects the team to draft two dominant offensive prospects

Cowboys Country

DallasCowboys.com writer projects the team to ace its first two picks in a seven-round mock draft.

The NFL Draft is soon to be underway, and as speculation heats up, Dallas Cowboys' writers have weighed in on the conversation.

Dallas Cowboys staff writers Tommy Yarrish, Patrik Walker, and Nick Eatman each shared their projected seven-round mock drafts.

Each of the mock drafts had the Cowboys addressing positions of need. However, out of the three, Walker’s stood out by projecting two of the top offensive prospects in this year’s draft.

His first selection has the Cowboys selecting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and in the second round, he projects a player that many analysts had predicted the Cowboys would select with their first pick.

"Ashton Jeanty was taken at No. 10 by the Bears and, as such, I was faced with McMillan or Matthew Golden and, for my money, I've leaned throughout the entire offseason to thought of just how perfectly complementary the former would be with CeeDee Lamb".

McMillan is commonly mocked to the Cowboys and would form one of the most dominant duos alongside CeeDee Lamb.

With his second selection, Walker projects the Cowboys to draft Omarion Hampton, who is often regarded as the second-best running back prospect behind Ashton Jeanty.

"To my wildly pleasant surprise, Hampton was still available, without a trade up, and he will serve as both now and later at the running back position, no matter who wins the right to play in tandem with him in 2025."

There are very few scenarios in this year’s draft that would be as beneficial to the Cowboys as this one.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense was often stagnant last season, and they would be walking away with arguably two of the top five offensive playmakers in this year’s draft.

