Former Cowboys star delivers scorching hot take on team's first-round decision

Former Dallas Cowboy Marcus Spears makes bold suggestion for Cowboys' first-round pick.

Koby Skillern

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter runs with the ball during the second quarter
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter runs with the ball during the second quarter
In this story:

The NFL Draft kicks off today, and as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to enter the war room, fans and analysts alike are trying to get inside the minds of the front office to predict what they'll do in the first round.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t make analysts’ jobs any easier on draft day, having become notorious for draft day trades—especially when it comes to trading back in the draft.

MORE: NFL Draft 2025: Ranking the best Dallas Cowboys options in Round 1

Despite the Cowboys not trading up in a draft since 2012, former Cowboys player Marcus Spears is pleading for the Cowboys to move up and select Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter reacts after a penalty
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter reacts after a penalty

"If I’m Dallas, I’m trying to figure out whatever I can do to get up to Travis Hunter," said Spears.

Spears also mentioned the need for both a wide receiver and a cornerback, and he believes he can step in as the number two wide receiver and provide help at cornerback, especially given Trevon Diggs' injury history.

MORE: Betting odds favor Cowboys taking star WR in first round of NFL Draft

Spears has become known for his wild takes, and although the trade is very unlikely, it's hard not to wonder what Hunter would look like in a Cowboys uniform.

The Cowboys need their picks to fill several needs on both sides of the ball, but on the other hand, Hunter does address two of their biggest needs and may be the best player available at both wide receiver and cornerback.

