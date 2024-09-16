Cowboys fans are still reeling from Sunday's blowout loss to Saints
Nothing went right in the Dallas Cowboys' 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Riding the highs of a dominant Week 1 victory, Cowboys fans are now feeling the lowest of lows as they now stand on the other side of the aisle.
For many in the fanbase, this game is going to linger until next week.
Check out some of the best reactions from Cowboys fans on the ugly loss.
Cowboys Nation Having A Garfield Monday
A wave of emotions is barreling through Cowboys fans just hours after the team's first loss of the season, from fans who still love the team to fans who are ready for a refund on that new Dak Prescott contract.
Even with those fans who are ready to throw in the towel, the level of optimism is still pretty high around the fanbase; it is just one loss; however, in the fashion they lost, Week 3 couldn't come soon enough for everyone around this franchise.
