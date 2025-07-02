Cowboys will be flirting with disaster if they start offseason trade addition
The Dallas Cowboys made a veteran addition to their linebacking corps earlier this offseason, swinging a trade with the Tennessee Titans to acquire Kenneth Murray.
Murray is expected to start for the Cowboys in Week 1, which could cause all sorts of problems for a Dallas defense that is aiming to bounce back from a miserable 2024 showing.
A former first-round pick, Murray has definitely not lived up to expectations, which is why he is already on his third team since entering the NFL in 2020.
On paper, his numbers look alright. He registered 95 tackles and 3.5 sacks with the Titans last season, and two years ago, he rattled off 107 tackles and three sacks with the Los Angeles Chargers.
However, a deeper look into Murray's production reveals that he is not exactly a positive contributor, especially in a major role. He logged a 45.9 overall grade at Pro Football Focus last season, coming in with a paltry 35.0 grade against the run. That ranked 185th out of 189 qualifying linebackers.
It's not like that was just a one-year thing for Murray, either. In 2023, he posted a 52.1 overall grade and a 48.2 mark against the run. Considering that the Cowboys were gashed for 137.1 rushing yards per game in 2024, which ranked 29th in the league, Murray's history isn't exactly comforting.
The problem for Dallas, though, is that it may not have anywhere else to turn. The Cowboys don't have any other proven option to man Murray's spot, with 2024 third-round pick Marist Liufau probably representing the best alternative.
Perhaps Dallas can attempt to swing another trade before the start of the regular season, but realistically speaking, it appears that the Cowboys are prepared to go all in with Murray, which could spell disaster for Dallas' already shaky run defense.
