Cowboys Country

Cowboys will be flirting with disaster if they start offseason trade addition

The Dallas Cowboys would be best served not starting this one player.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys made a veteran addition to their linebacking corps earlier this offseason, swinging a trade with the Tennessee Titans to acquire Kenneth Murray.

Murray is expected to start for the Cowboys in Week 1, which could cause all sorts of problems for a Dallas defense that is aiming to bounce back from a miserable 2024 showing.

A former first-round pick, Murray has definitely not lived up to expectations, which is why he is already on his third team since entering the NFL in 2020.

MORE: Cowboys' defensive free agent signing has potential to make unit one of best in NFL

On paper, his numbers look alright. He registered 95 tackles and 3.5 sacks with the Titans last season, and two years ago, he rattled off 107 tackles and three sacks with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

However, a deeper look into Murray's production reveals that he is not exactly a positive contributor, especially in a major role. He logged a 45.9 overall grade at Pro Football Focus last season, coming in with a paltry 35.0 grade against the run. That ranked 185th out of 189 qualifying linebackers.

It's not like that was just a one-year thing for Murray, either. In 2023, he posted a 52.1 overall grade and a 48.2 mark against the run. Considering that the Cowboys were gashed for 137.1 rushing yards per game in 2024, which ranked 29th in the league, Murray's history isn't exactly comforting.

MORE: Cowboys' Matt Eberflus slighted in NFL defensive coordinator rankings

The problem for Dallas, though, is that it may not have anywhere else to turn. The Cowboys don't have any other proven option to man Murray's spot, with 2024 third-round pick Marist Liufau probably representing the best alternative.

Perhaps Dallas can attempt to swing another trade before the start of the regular season, but realistically speaking, it appears that the Cowboys are prepared to go all in with Murray, which could spell disaster for Dallas' already shaky run defense.

Kenneth Murray.
Dec 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher

Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back

Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster

Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car

PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News