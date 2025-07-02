Cowboys' defensive free agent signing has potential to make unit one of best in NFL
The 2025 offseason for the Dallas Cowboys has not been one that the fanbase has been used to for the last few years.
Last summer, the Cowboys didn't make a lot of moves when it came to trades and free agency. However, being in a new era with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the front office is pulling out all the stops this offseason.
The Cowboys have made a splash with a mega trade involving wide receiver George Pickens and have done a solid job with moves in free agency.
Recently, one of the team's top signings this offseason, Solomon Thomas, was seen working out with his new teammates, and the clip gives hope to a Cowboys defensive line that is looking to prove doubters wrong this upcoming season.
Thomas spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets, and before that, he made stops with the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.
The new Cowboys star has played defensive end for most of his career, but with the Jets, he played some interior defensive line.
The Cowboys could certainly use the help on the interior of the defensive line. Especially if 2023 first round pick, Mazi Smith, doesn't become the player the franchise had hoped. The addition of Thomas could be massive help for a defense looking to prove last season was a fluke.
