3 Cowboys stars earn spot on NFL's Top 100 players list for 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys have high expectations in 2025 despite finishing 7-10 last season.
Injuries to key starters slowed them down throughout the season, as did one of the worst rushing attacks in the league. They're hopeful their luck will be better this season in the health department and have made a few moves in an attempt to bolster the ground game.
Still, it's their superstars who will carry this team and their big three were named to Pro Football Sports Network's Brandon Austin's list of the best 100 in the NFL.
No. 98: Dak Prescott, QB
Dak Prescott is rather low on the list at No. 98, making him the 12th quarterback. That doesn't sound terrible, but he probably should be higher than Kyler Murray (No. 92) and Brock Purdy (No. 88). Of course, Prescott's struggles in 2024 before being injured are to blame for his low ranking.
"Prescott’s advanced numbers were worse than we’re used to seeing from him, including a 72.4% adjusted completion rate (34th in NFL) and -0.088 EPA per dropback (26th). But the small sample size and Prescott’s play in recent years suggest it’s not time to panic yet." — Austin, PFSN
No. 32: CeeDee Lamb, WR
CeeDee Lamb is the fifth-best wideout on the list with Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 28), Justin Jefferson (No. 15), A.J. Brown (No. 11), and Ja'Marr Chase (No. 8) ahead of him. As Austin says, he has the potential to do even more in 2025 since he was injured for much of this past season.
"To be fair, Lamb battled a shoulder injury in the second half of the season, and Dak Prescott also suffered a season-ending injury. Still, Lamb posted his third-straight campaign with 100-plus receptions and more than 1,100 receiving yards." — Austin, PFSN
Throw in George Pickens taking some of the attention away and this could be Lamb's best season yet.
No. 16: Micah Parsons, EDGE
Coming in at No. 16 overall, Micah Parsons is the third best edge with Jared Verse (No. 9) and Myles Garrett (No 5) as the only players ahead of him at the position.
"Micah Parsons continues to be a force as the best player on the Cowboys’ defense. The 26-year-old edge rusher registered 12 sacks (tied for fifth in the NFL), 70 pressures (seventh), and 12 quarterback hits (13th). He finished with a 16.4% pressure rate, fifth-best in the league, just one more number to quantify this former Nittany Lion’s dominance." — Austin, PFSN
In addition to his work as a pass rusher, Austin praised Parsons for recording 28 defensive stops. Parsons is more versatile than he gets credit for, which is why he finds his name so high on this list.
