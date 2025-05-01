Cowboys Country

Cowboys won't pick up fifth-year option for recently acquired defender

The Dallas Cowboys failed to exercise the fifth-year option on one of the team's offseason acquisitions in the secondary.

Bills defensive back Kaiir Elam pulls in a throw as he works on individual drills.
Bills defensive back Kaiir Elam pulls in a throw as he works on individual drills. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Dallas Cowboys watched one of the offseason's deadlines come and go without making a move.

Players who were selected in the first round had until May 1 for NFL teams to exercise their fifth-year options. If teams did not pick up the option, the players would become unrestricted free agents following the 2025 season.

One of the players who fit the bill for Dallas was cornerback Kaiir Elam, whom the team acquired via trade with the Buffalo Bills during free agency.

The Cowboys decided not to pick up the option, which would have been costly at $12.7 million.

Dallas acquired Elam and a sixth-round pick from Buffalo in exchange for a fifth-round and seventh-round pick.

During his time with the Bills, Elam has recorded 76 tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

The team's decision not to exercise the costly fifth-year option is not much of a surprise. For what the team gave up to acquire Elam, seeing what he can bring to the table for the Cowboys on a one-year "prove it" deal makes the most sense before offering a new deal.

Dallas also added third-round pick Shavon Revel in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is a strong hope that he could step up and make a major impact from Day 1.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

