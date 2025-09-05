Matt Eberflus needs to answer for inexcusable LB snap count in Cowboys' Week 1 loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 0-1 with a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
While the loss is going to be tough to get past, there was still plenty to get excited about for Dallas. Their running game looked better than expected, Dak Prescott was more mobile than we've seen in years, and their defense held Saquon Barkley to 3.33 yards per attempt.
What really hurt them in this one, was their inability to keep Jalen Hurts contained. Even when their defensive line generated pressure, the Eagles quarterback found a way to take off and pick up positive yards.
It was frustrating seeing him elude the team's linebackers throughout the night, and it had fans asking where Marist Liufau was. The answer to that question is: on the bench.
For some reason, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus used the team's most athletic linebacker on just six snaps while leaning on veterans Kenneth Murray, Jack Sanborn, and Damone Clark.
Eberflus should be commended for turning things around in the second half, but it's fair to ask if the game would have played out differently had Liufau been given a chance to prove himself.
As a rookie, the third-round pick from Notre Dame showed off his speed and instincts, leaving fans with the impression that he was in line for a huge sophomore campaign. Now, we have to wonder if he's going to be a regular part of the base defense following Thursday's game.
