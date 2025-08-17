CeeDee Lamb won't be fined after being trucked by official in preseason opener
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game in just a few hours.
The second preseason game for the team will be their first in front of the home crowd at AT&T Stadium. After spending a few weeks in Oxnard, California, the Cowboys are finally home.
In their first game of the preseason, the Cowboys had a sloppy performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Discipline was a major issue. Even those not suited up were getting penalties.
During last week's game, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a little too close to the action. The Cowboys star was decleated by an official racing down the sidelines to follow a play.
Lamb, who wasn't even dressed for the game, became an instant viral moment on social media. On Saturday, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Lamb will not receive a fan during his blunder last week.
That would have been such an NFL thing to do if Lamb were fined for this incidental moment. However, next time, I'm sure the star receiver will keep his head on a swivel while standing on the sidelines.
Thankfully, Lamb did not suffer an injury from the moment. It would be hard to tell a Cowboys fan they were not cursed if that were the case.
