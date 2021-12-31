Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys LISTEN: Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals His 1 New Year’s Resolution vs. Cardinals

    Locked On Cowboys: Crossover Podcast with Locked On Cardinals
    Author:

    The Arizona Cardinals are stuck on a three-game losing streak, but the Dallas Cowboys should not underestimate them when they meet at AT&T Stadium Sunday.

    The Cardinals have averaged just 17 points per game in the last three weeks, and they will likely need to score more than that to beat the Cowboys.

    The Cowboys are riding a 56-point explosion last week against the Washington Football Team and are playing their best football of the season.

    Which leads to Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on Friday revealing his New Year’s resolution.

    “I have one clear professional one,” he said. “It’s to win. Win. Keep it simple for you.”

    While the Cardinals have a playoff spot, they are still in contention for the NFC West title but have to win Sunday to stay in the race.

    No image description

    F3C82215-63C0-4E48-87C9-9854BCDDBE77
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN: McCarthy Reveals His 1 New Year’s Resolution vs. Cards

    Locked On Cowboys: Crossover Podcast with Locked On Cardinals

    1 minute ago
    bohanna ro body 98
    Play

    Cowboys Rookie Class: 2 Get Honored, 1 Gets COVID

    Brandt’s thoughts about the two Cowboys members of his list, Osa Odighizuwa and Micah Parsons

    34 minutes ago
    22D6BBA4-CA56-4CCF-A057-3E99CE70FE67
    Play

    Cowboys’ Bidding for Top Playoff Slot; Will Cousins’ COVID Hurt?

    On Friday morning the Vikings revealed that quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19.

    1 hour ago

    If the 10-5 Cardinals want to win Sunday, they need to make plays on defense. The 11-4 Cowboys now rank as the top offense in the league and if Kyler Murray's offense engages in a shootout with Dak Prescott's, it will likely lose.

    The defense needs to force turnovers and put the Cardinals in stronger field position to make it easier for the offense, which has struggled in recent weeks.

    For the Cowboys, as long as they take care of the football and play their game, they should come away with another victory and a chance to capture the top seed in the NFC in Week 18.

    In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, host Marcus Mosher speaks with Alex Clancy and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals to preview their upcoming Week 17 matchup with Arizona. 

    They discuss if Kliff Kingsbury is the right man for the job in Arizona, and who is more important between Micah Parsons or Trevon Diggs.

    Marcus deals with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

    F3C82215-63C0-4E48-87C9-9854BCDDBE77
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: McCarthy Reveals His 1 New Year’s Resolution vs. Cards

    1 minute ago
    bohanna ro body 98
    News

    Cowboys Rookie Class: 2 Get Honored, 1 Gets COVID

    34 minutes ago
    22D6BBA4-CA56-4CCF-A057-3E99CE70FE67
    News

    Cowboys’ Bidding for Top Playoff Slot; Will Cousins’ COVID Hurt?

    1 hour ago
    Cowboys - Luka Dak
    News

    Cowboys Year in Review: Dak Deal & Top 21 Stories

    5 hours ago
    woodson ware
    News

    Ware a Finalist, But Woodson Snubbed by Hall

    18 hours ago
    ware
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Ware a 1st-Year Finalist for Hall of Fame

    19 hours ago
    87C335D5-E172-44AD-88AC-46F47D0EAD36
    News

    ‘Full Dose’ of Tyron: Cowboys Practice for ‘Playoff-Type Game’

    19 hours ago
    micah tank hein
    News

    Cowboys 'Best D-Line in NFL,' Praises 'Ass-Beaten' QB

    21 hours ago