Cowboys LISTEN: McCarthy Reveals His 1 New Year’s Resolution vs. Cards

The Arizona Cardinals are stuck on a three-game losing streak, but the Dallas Cowboys should not underestimate them when they meet at AT&T Stadium Sunday.

The Cardinals have averaged just 17 points per game in the last three weeks, and they will likely need to score more than that to beat the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are riding a 56-point explosion last week against the Washington Football Team and are playing their best football of the season.

Which leads to Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on Friday revealing his New Year’s resolution.

“I have one clear professional one,” he said. “It’s to win. Win. Keep it simple for you.”

While the Cardinals have a playoff spot, they are still in contention for the NFC West title but have to win Sunday to stay in the race.

If the 10-5 Cardinals want to win Sunday, they need to make plays on defense. The 11-4 Cowboys now rank as the top offense in the league and if Kyler Murray's offense engages in a shootout with Dak Prescott's, it will likely lose.

The defense needs to force turnovers and put the Cardinals in stronger field position to make it easier for the offense, which has struggled in recent weeks.

For the Cowboys, as long as they take care of the football and play their game, they should come away with another victory and a chance to capture the top seed in the NFC in Week 18.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, host Marcus Mosher speaks with Alex Clancy and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals to preview their upcoming Week 17 matchup with Arizona.

They discuss if Kliff Kingsbury is the right man for the job in Arizona, and who is more important between Micah Parsons or Trevon Diggs.

Marcus deals with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!