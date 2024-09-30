Cowboys fans should be happy Dallas didn't re-sign this future HOFer
Despite Tyler Smith struggling to start the season, the Dallas Cowboys were smart not to re-sign franchise legend and future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith.
Smith's start to his new career with the Jets hasn't lived up to the expectations of the New York faithful.
Excluding the Jets' Week 4 matchup against the Broncos, where Tyron Smith also struggled, he has allowed three sacks—fourth worst in the league—and committed four drive-stalling penalties, which ranks ninth-worst.
MORE: 5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting
According to Sportskeeda, Tyron Smith allowed only two sacks through 13 games last season, suggesting there’s a chance he might have performed better had he stayed with Dallas this season.
Throughout his 13-year career with the Cowboys, Smith had just three seasons where he gave up more than three sacks and two additional seasons where he allowed exactly three sacks.
Given his injury history and the fact he is approaching age 34, Dallas was smart not to re-sign Tyron Smith.
