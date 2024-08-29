Dalvin Cook credits former HC Mike Zimmer for Cowboys signing
Newly signed Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook addressed the media today, exuding confidence in his abilities and expressing gratitude towards Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer for his role in bringing him to Dallas.
Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, declared, "I (still) got it." He emphasized that his decision to join the Cowboys was heavily influenced by his familiarity and respect for Zimmer, who previously coached him during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.
"Mike Zimmer had everything to do with me signing here," Cook stated. He further elaborated on his readiness to contribute to the team's success, asserting, "I'm gonna be ready to go. My resume speaks for itself."
With Cook's arrival in Dallas, the backfield is likely to operate using a committee approach.
His consistent production and big-play ability are expected to complement the team's existing offensive firepower, led by quarterback Dak Prescott and the highly paid CeeDee Lamb.
With the season approaching, Cook's integration into the Cowboys' offensive scheme will be closely monitored.
However, his self-assuredness and eagerness to make an impact suggest that he's poised to hit the ground running in his new role.
As the Cowboys gear up for the upcoming season, Cook's presence in the backfield adds another layer of excitement and anticipation for fans and analysts alike.
His reunion with Zimmer and his determination to prove his worth on a new stage set the stage for a compelling storyline for the Cowboys.
