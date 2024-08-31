Dalvin Cook discusses role in Cowboys' running back-by-committee
Dalvin Cook signed with the Dallas Cowboys this week and will join the practice squad to start the 2024 NFL season, but he believes he can still contribute to the backfield.
The Cowboys enter the season with Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn on the 53-man roster. However, Cook still sees a role for himself.
The four-time Pro Bowl running back spoke to ESPN's Todd Archer about his role with the Cowboys and the team's running back-by-committee approach, saying he believes the running back can "push each other" to be better.
MORE: Dalvin Cook credits former HC Mike Zimmer for Cowboys signing
Cook is used to being the bellcow back so it will be an adjustment, but he's ready for it.
"My years in Minnesota it was Dalvin, Dalvin, Dalvin, give him the ball. Now, just a little adjustment," Cook said, according to Archer. "Help everybody and be productive. That's just my mindset.
"I'm going to be ready to go, being around Zeke, I can obviously learn a lot from him. He's older than me. Just soaking up the game, still. Learning from the young guys, too. Just being a part of this group, I feel like we're going to push each other."
The Cowboys have consistently been ranked as having the worst running back room in the NFL, so any help will be welcomed.
MORE: You’ll be surprised by average age of the Dallas Cowboys backfield
Cook definitely brings experience to the mix, so it will be exciting to see how he performs if given the chance.
The veteran had a rough stint with the New York Jets last season, but being on the practice squad and splitting carries with the committee approach could keep his legs fresh and give him the extra juice he needs to perform later in the season.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
The Future: 7 college football players to watch in Week 1
Put Some Respect On It: 3 disrespected Cowboys ready to make a name in 2024
America’s Team: Dallas Cowboys named most valuable franchise in the NFL
Prime Time QB: Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys QB? May not be as far-fetched as you think
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie