Will Dalvin Cook play in Week 5? Jerry Jones sheds light on plan
The Dallas Cowboys have the worst rushing attack in the NFL, which surprises no one after evaluating the running back room leading up to the season.
As the team looks to get the ground game going, many have been calling for Dallas to call four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook up from the practice squad and allow him to show what he can do.
After a cryptic tweet from Cook this week, some fans were excited about the possibility of Cook getting elevated to the gameday roster.
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Unfortunately, owner Jerry Jones quickly put an end to that.
During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), Jones was asked about Cook making his debut. According to Jones, that "probably" won't happen this week.
"When you look at a roster, you look at the entire roster and you have to adjust it for injuries or you have to adjust for availability. That’s a big thing and you have to adjust it for how you’re going to use them," Jones said. "The other day, we didn’t run the ball much at all. You’ve got to evaluate how you’re going to look at any position, whether it’s his position, with receivers or what."
Dallas is playing a dangerous game.
Cook has said he's staying ready for when he gets the opportunity to see the field, but the longer he is stashed on the practice squad, the more opportunities teams around the league could poach him if they find themselves in need of a running back.
With how poor the Cowboys running game has been, they should be willing to give anything a shot -- especially if they are "all-in."
