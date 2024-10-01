Will Dalvin Cook play in Week 5? Cowboys fans excited after cryptic tweet
Could Dalvin Cook finally be getting his chance with the Dallas Cowboys?
On Tuesday morning, Cook fired off a cryptic tweet that immediately sent shockwaves through Cowboys Nation. Cook tweeted a star and prayer hand emoji, immediately making people think he will be elevated from the practice squad for Week 5.
Dallas' inconsistent running game has been among the worst in the NFL through the first month, so injecting some fresh legs into the rotation would be welcomed.
In Week 3, Dallas' running backs combined for just 51 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
In the Week 4 win over the New York Giants, the Cowboys backfield combined for 80 yards on 23 carries. Rico Dowdle led the way with 11 carries for 48 yards.
Through four weeks, Dallas' running backs have combined for only 301 yards and two touchdowns, with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott as the players who have reached the endzone.
While Cook may not be the same player he once was when he starred for the Minnesota Vikings, the four-time Pro Bowler deserves an opportunity to show the team what he can contribute.
After all, the Cowboys backfield could use any help it can get.
The Cowboys and Steelers face off on NBC's Sunday Night Football on October 6 at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
