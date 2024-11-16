DaRon Bland injury update: All-Pro CB's status provided by Stephen Jones
The Dallas Cowboys will likely have to wait at least one more week for the return of star cornerback DaRon Bland, who has been sidelined since August due to a foot injury.
MORE: Cowboys vs Texans, Week 11 injury report: 3 key players return to practice
While there's been some progress in his recovery, his status for the upcoming game in Week 11 against the Houston Texans remains uncertain.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones updated Bland's condition during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.
"He had a real good week," Jones said. "It’s not gonna be good enough to roll him out there Monday (night), but he’s getting real close. Feeling better about where he is."
Bland, who earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2023 following a record setting season, has been sorely missed by the Cowboys' defense. His absence has forced the team to rely on other players to step up in his stead, like rookie cornerback Caelen Carson, who was sidelined for four games earlier this season.
With Bland's 21-day practice window expiring on November 20th, the clock is ticking for his potential return. If he's unable to be activated by that date, he will be forced to miss the remainder of the 2024 regular season.
As the Cowboys prepare to face the Texans on Monday Night Football, they will need to rely on their current defensive lineup that features several back ups being forced to step up.
While Dallas' interception leader from last year returning would be a significant boost for the team, it seems they will continue to adopt a "next man up" strategy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11