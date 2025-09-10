DaRon Bland injury update spells bad news for Dallas Cowboys secondary
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary received some bad news on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland missed practice due to a foot injury.
Now, the news got worse with a timeline for his absence from the field.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Bland suffered a foot injury in Monday's practice and will be forced to miss multiple weeks. Last season, Bland missed a significant time due to a foot injury suffered at the end of the preseason.
Just before the start of the 2025 campaign, Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed.
The deal averages to $23 million per year, and makes Bland the league's sixth-highest paid cornerback. Bland is now under contract in Dallas through the 2029 season.
In 2023, Bland earned first-team All-Pro honors and set NFL records for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season and most defensive touchdowns in a season with five.
