Cowboys Country

DaRon Bland injury update spells bad news for Dallas Cowboys secondary

The Dallas Cowboys' secondary took a major hit with the loss of All-Pro DaRon Bland due to an injury suffered in practice.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys' secondary received some bad news on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland missed practice due to a foot injury.

Now, the news got worse with a timeline for his absence from the field.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer shuts down negative comments toward Cowboys WR work ethic

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Bland suffered a foot injury in Monday's practice and will be forced to miss multiple weeks. Last season, Bland missed a significant time due to a foot injury suffered at the end of the preseason.

Just before the start of the 2025 campaign,  Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, including $50 million guaranteed.

The deal averages to $23 million per year, and makes Bland the league's sixth-highest paid cornerback. Bland is now under contract in Dallas through the 2029 season.

In 2023, Bland earned first-team All-Pro honors and set NFL records for most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single season and most defensive touchdowns in a season with five.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1

It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions

Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News