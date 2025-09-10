Brian Schottenheimer shuts down negative comments toward Cowboys WR work ethic
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their matchup with the New York Giants this Sunday with hopes of grabbing their first win of the season.
Earlier this week, head coach Brian Schottenheimer pounded the point across that he wants to see consistency with his team heading into their second NFC East matchup of the season.
Those consistency comments were targeted at a few players. Some online believe that wide receiver George Pickens wasn't giving his all during certain plays in the team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Cowboys have 14-year streak on the line in Week 2 vs. Giants
Coach Schottenheimer quickly shot those comments down when speaking with Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS on Wednesday.
Schottenheimer told Hill he had no problem with Pickens' effort and route running during Week 1.
Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been quick to judge some plays by Pickens in his first game with the Cowboys. But criticizing a Week 1 performance just screams sour grapes.
MORE: Cowboys' new addition has jaw-dropping statistic that should make fans excited
There's no question that Pickens makes the Cowboys offense more dynamic. Having him on the field has already been a difference maker for this offense. In his time in Dallas, Pickens hasn't given any indications that he isn't a team player. Maybe time will tell, but for now, Pickens appears to be all in.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc