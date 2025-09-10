Dallas Cowboys' defensive star misses Wednesday practice with injury
The Dallas Cowboys will welcome the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium on Sunday in the team's home opener of the 2025 season.
It may only be Week 2, but the matchup with the Giants will be extremely important for both teams, as both look to avoid going 0-2 in the NFC East this early in the season.
If the Cowboys are going to bring everything they have, then the hope is that the team can be as healthy as they can be at this point of the year. However, on Wednesday, fans got some bad news regarding cornerback DaRon Bland.
MORE: Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reveals next steps amid Jadeveon Clowney visit
Bland did not participate in practice on Wednesday. The team listed that the star cornerback is dealing with a foot injury.
According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Bland was spotted walking around with a boot in the facility.
Bland's young career has been decimated by injuries already. The former All-Pro missed 10 games last season, and his path toward playing this Sunday looks very small.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer shuts down negative comments toward Cowboys WR work ethic
The Cowboys' secondary has been decimated by injury in recent years. Even the team's rookie cornerback, Shavon Revel, came into the league nursing an injury. In a game where the opponent is struggling to find their identity at quarterback, the Cowboys may not be able to capitalize.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc