Cowboys defensive star's return is mandatory for team to chase success
Dallas Cowboys fans will have an enjoyable weekend as the team has already taken care of business in Week 4. The Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Thursday, making a statement that the outright collapse of this team was greatly exaggerated.
However, amid all the celebrations, the Cowboys had some major problems.
One of those issues was the secondary. Yes, the unit isn't at full strength, but if they don't get a returning DaRon Bland back soon, the Cowboys could be exposed more and more in the passing game every week.
Before Amani Oruwariye's game-sealing interception on a Daniel Jones hail mary, Oruwariye, and Andrew Booth were picked on all night by the Giants quarterback.
Jones had a huge game, going 29-of-40 for 281 yards. Giants rookie Malik Nabers also looked like an All-Pro, as he grabbed 12 passes for a staggering 115 yards.
The Cowboys have issues when it comes to depth in the secondary. However, when an All-Pro cornerback like Bland is absent, it's easily noticeable.
A healthy Bland rejoining Trevon Diggs in the secondary would be the biggest win the Cowboys could get this early in the season.
