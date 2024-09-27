Cowboys star Micah Parsons provides latest info on foot/ankle injury
The Dallas Cowboys finally got back into the win column with a hard-fought victory over the division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, it wasn't all a celebration for the Cowboys.
Star edge rusher Micah Parsons went down with a lower leg injury in the game and was carted to the locker room.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not have an immediate update on Parsons' status, but the defensive star revealed his own update after the game.
MORE: ESPN analyst rips Cowboys' run defense ahead of Giants game on TNF
Parsons revealed he underwent x-rays on his left foot/ankle and they came back negative. He will undergo an MRI on Friday, per ESPN's Todd Archer. Parsons was noticeably limping after the game but said he feels fine.
Losing Parsons for any amount of time would be a devastating blow to the Cowboys defense.
However, with a few extra days of rest until they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, Parsons will have the additional time to recover if the injury is not severe.
We will find out more information after his MRI on Friday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 4 win over rival Giants
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants on Week 4 TNF
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Player of the Game
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey signs jersey for superfan Post Malone