Deion Sanders comments on Dallas Cowboys head coaching speculation
As the Dallas Cowboys rough season continues, head coach Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat with many wondering who will replace him next season after his contract expires.
With names like Bill Belichick among the favorites to take over the Cowboys, Colorado football coach and former Cowboys star Deion Sanders is also among the top names who are mentioned.
Coach Prime is currently leading the Buffaloes to their most successful season in recent memory, but was asked about possibly taking over Dallas.
Fellow Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin spoke to Sanders about the possibility during FS1's Speak on Tuesday and downplayed any interest.
“You’re encouraging people to be better than they really are [in Colorado] and can I segue with that because no place needs people to encourage people to be better than they really are besides Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys,” Irvin said.
Deion responded, “Oh Lord, don’t start that. I love it where I am.”
Coach Prime has led Colorado to a 7-2 record this season and are currently ranked second in the Big 12.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, sit at 3-6 on the year and will attempt to show any sign of life in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.
