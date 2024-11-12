Deion Sanders emerges as betting favorite for Cowboys head coaching job
No one loves nostalgia like Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner has proven this time and again.
Not only does he use any media session possible to praise himself for purchasing the team in 1989, but he also attempts to recreate his favorite 1990s teams by forcing No. 88 on his best receiver and No. 94 on their top pass rusher.
His love for the glory days is well known and might be why Bovada has Deion Sanders as the favorite to coach the Cowboys in 2025.
Sanders, who was a two-sport star, played 14 seasons in the NFL. Five of those were with the Cowboys.
Back when Jones used to sign free agents, he landed Prime Time in 1995, which was also their last Super Bowl winning season.
Since retiring, Sanders has become one of the more popular head coaches in the NCAA. He helped turn Jackson State into a force, going 27-6 before heading to Colorado.
With the Buffaloes, he’s coached his sons, with Shedeur Sanders playing quarterback. Adding Prime Time would be quite the splash for Jones, but could cause some drama since there will always be the desire to see the father and son reunite in the NFL.
