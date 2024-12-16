DeMarcus Lawrence injury update provided by Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys have been bitten hard by the injury bug so far this season.
And apparently, that won't be getting better anytime soon.
According to an update from head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys are expected to be without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for yet another game when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football next weekend.
MORE: Micah Parsons set to join Hall of Fame pass rushers with elite stat
Lawrence has been out since suffering a foot injury in the Week 4 win over the New York Giants in September. Shortly after that injury, Lawrence was placed on Injured Reserve, with hope that he could be back by this Sunday's matchup.
However, it appears that his return will be delayed for at least one more week.
This is not the first time Lawrence has had injury issues either, missing nine games in 2021 and seven games in 2016 with injuries. Lawrence had played in all 17 regular season games over the last two seasons, making the Pro Bowl in each season.
When healthy, Lawrence has been a key part of the Cowboys defense, making 61.5 sacks, 126 QB hits and 97 tackles for loss over the last 11 seasons. He also averages 7.4 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits per season.
Lawrence is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
